When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Laurel Hill State Park 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road Somerset, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival set for Aug. 15, 16

SOMERSET, Pa. — The Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival is celebrating its 18th anniversary on Aug. 15 and 16 at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill State Park, 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road in Somerset. The annual festival, originally started in 2008, will feature six bands, artisans, food vendors, children’s activities and wagon rides.

The bands will include Moose Lodge Revival, Sweaty Already String Band, Blue Diggity, Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band, Fiddlin’ Ray and the Turtle Snatchers and Tiger Maple String Band.

Moose Lodge Revival, based out of Pittsburgh, is a quartet that aims to promote traditional bluegrass music. Jimmy Hall will be on the mandolin, banjo and vocals; Ryan Meals, guitar, vocals; Adam Petterson, guitar and Trish Imbrogno, bass and vocals. The bands songs will highlight the Monongahela River Valley institution and the music played there.

The Sweaty Already String Band will play a blend of traditional and modern bluegrass music, along with covers and original tunes resembling the Appalachian region. The band consists of Patrick Varine guitar/vocals; Peter Flynn, guitar, banjo, vocals; Jim Kuzemka mandolin, vocals and Trish Imbrogno double bass and vocals.

Blue Diggity is a national touring traditional bluegrass band based out of Wheeling, West Virginia. They will perform a variety of songs including bluegrass covers, classic country songs, original material and instrumentals. The band, formed in 2021, is composed of Isaiah Childers on guitar, Bailey Childers on banjo, Lilli Gadd on bass and Jimmy Hall on mandolin.

Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band is a bluegrass band from West Virginia that delivers authentic Appalachian mountain music. The band has achieved numerous milestones including two months in Cashbox Bluegrass Top 10, seven No. 1 singles on Roots Music Report, No. 1 bluegrass song of the year and No. 1 bluegrass album for four weeks. The band consists of Libby Files on bass, Brett Smeltzer on mandolin, Rylan Rissler on banjo and Gregg Bowers on guitar.

Fiddlin’ Ray and the Turtle Snatchers are a western Pennsylvania based band that plays a combination of bluegrass, folk, old-time and western swing music. The band will play songs by John Hartford, Bob Willis, Jerry Garcia, John Prine, Bill Monroe, Danny Barns and a plethora of Fiddlin’ Ray originals.

Tiger Maple String Band hails from northwestern Pennsylvania, dedicated to traditional and original old-time acoustic music. The band plays a variety of musical genres, but specifically focuses on old-time Appalachian tunes.

Chairs will no longer be provided at the festival; attendees should bring their own chairs or canopy. There will be plenty of parking available, and golf cart shuttles will transport people to and from, if needed. The festival is free and sponsored by the Friends of Laurel Hill as well as other local businesses.

Additionally, on Aug. 16, the Mountain Laurel 5K will kickoff at 8:30 a.m. This dog friendly run/walk will go through shaded wooded areas along Jones Mill Run and Laurel Hill Lake on a pedestrian and bike path. Proceeds from the race will support projects in the park.

To view the full lineup or for more information, visit https://laurelhillbluegrass.com/index.php.