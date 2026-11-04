When

Sun., November 15, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., November 15, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Fellowship Hall 3903 Broadview Road Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about WWII in TakeMeBack talk

RICHFIELD, Ohio —The Richfield Historical Society’s final TakeMeBack series talk of 2026 will be “The Importance of Remembering our Vital WW II History” and will take place on Sunday, Nov.15, from 2-3 p.m., at Richfield Fellowship Hall, 3903 Broadview Road.

Dr. Gary C. Domanick, a WW II European campaign historian, will detail the largest amphibious attack in U.S. history — the D-Day invasion (also known as “Operation Overlord”) which took place on June 6, 1944. His presentation will take attendees from England to Normandy Beach, on the north coast of France, where the U.S. and its allies stormed the five beachheads. After arriving in France, the allied forces traversed across the country to Belgium —where they fought the Battle of the Bulge — then finally crossed the Rhine River and traveled to Berlin to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.