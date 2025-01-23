“Learn to Grow Giant Pumpkins and Great Vegetables!” Beginner Seminar
Sat., February 01, 2025 at 9:30am
Sat., February 01, 2025 at 12:00am
Parks Garden Center
9010 Youngstown Salem Rd
Canfield, Ohio
Itching to get your in the soil and maybe grow a GIANT PUMPKIN? Or your best, most productive veggie garden ever? The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers are here to help! They are once again presenting a FREE ” How to Grow Giant Pumpkins” Beginner Seminar, taught by Tim Parks. Parks Garden Center will host this fun educational opportunity at 9010 Youngstown Salem Road in Canfield, Ohio. This information packed class will cover site selection, soil health and biology, patch layout, fertility options, management of disease and insect pests, irrigation, mulching, and pruning of vines. All these same principles can be applied to a vegetable garden with fabulous results. We hope to see you next Saturday, February 1st at 9:30! You can register by calling Parks Garden Center (330) 533-7278 or on the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers website
