When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Learning to look. July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m., join Wildlife Center volunteer Mary Spooner for “Learning to Look, Looking to See,” a fun, hands-on activity intended for enhancing natural observations. Participate in a drawing activity and take home a naturalist journal to start you on your own nature journey. Work at your own pace.