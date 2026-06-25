When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 10:30am

Event Venue

Bucyrus Nazarene Church Fellowship Room 2165 State Route 4 Bucyrus, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Training helps first responders with livestock accidents

BUCYRUS, Ohio — The Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland County Farm Bureaus will host a Livestock Transportation Emergency Response Training on July 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bucyrus Nazarene Church Fellowship Room located at 2165 State Route 4, Bucyrus.

The training will equip to help local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel safely and efficiently handle roadside accidents involving livestock trailers. Participants will learn standardized protocols for scene stabilization, responder safety and animal welfare through hands-on demonstrations with specialized trailers and equipment.

Reservations are due by July 1 by calling the Farm Bureau office at 419-747-7488. This event is in collaboration with Hord Family Farms and Ohio State University Extension – Marion County.