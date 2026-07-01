When

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Mantua Center School Annex 11741 Mantua Center Road Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mantua second Friday Dinner will be July 10

MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Restoration Society will host its second Friday Dinner on July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mantua Center School Annex, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua.

This month’s dinner will feature entrees, salads, desserts, dinner music and good company. Donations are graciously accepted. Food is available for dining in or carryout.

For more information, call 330-562-8127 or visit https://www.mantuarestorationsociety.org/.