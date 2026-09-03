When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House Museum 206 North Elmwood Ave. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Museum Tour in Medina set for Sept. 19

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina County Historical Society will participate in Ohio Open Doors on Sept. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at the John Smart House Museum, 206 North Elmwood Ave., Medina.

Ohio Open Doors is a statewide Ohio History Connection initiative where local sponsors open their historic buildings and landmarks to the public for free for special tours and programs.

To learn more about Ohio Open Doors, visit ohiohistory.org/ood.