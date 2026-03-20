When

Sun., April 12, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., April 12, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House 206 N Elmwood Ave. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society will hold an open house on April 12 from 1-4 p.m. at two of its museums: the John Smart House, located at 206 N Elmwood Ave., Medina, and the McDowell-Phillips House Museum, 205 S Prospect St., Medina, Ohio.

The historical society is hosting open houses on the second Sunday of each month at both museums. Attendees will get to view a new exhibit at the John Smart House: The History of Medicine in Medina County, featuring medical tools, a historic timeline and video interviews.

A donation of $5 is suggested for the John Smart House. The cost to enter the McDowell Phillips House Museum is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for youth ages 7-17 and free for ages 7 and under. Tours at the McDowell-Phillips House occur every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. Private tours are also available. Blake Ave. is being rebuilt but the museum will remain open.

For more information, contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net.