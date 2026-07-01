When

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House 206 N Elmwood Ave. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Medina County Historical Society to host open house

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina County Historical Society will host an open house on July 12 from 1-4 p.m. at the John Smart House, 206 N Elmwood Ave., and the McDowell-Phillips House Museum at 205 S Prospect St., Medina.

Attendees will get to walk through The History of Medicine in Medina County exhibit at the John Smart House. The exhibit features medical tools, a historic timeline and video interviews. The suggested donation is $5.

Tours will also take place at the McDowell-Phillips House Museum every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for youth ages 7-17 and free for ages 7 and under. Private tours are available.

For more information, contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net.