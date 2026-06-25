When

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 12, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd. East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Mosses and lichens. From 1 to 4:30 p.m., July 12, join volunteers as they show images of mosses and lichens from Beaver Creek under their dissection microscopes and observe nature up close. Learn how microscopes work and examine some of the small things found in Beaver Creek.