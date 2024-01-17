When

Wed., January 17, 2024 TBD

Wed., January 31, 2024 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Lloyd Willis is sharing this month’s display collection at Lepper Library.

Lloyd is sharing with us a part of his duck decoy collection that he has accumulated for over 40 years. In this assortment of decoys, he has included the duck that was given to him as a gift that started this hobby. You will also see the big duck that he bought when he was in Australia.

Be sure to stop by and view these items for display during January.

If you have a fun or unique collection to share, contact dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call 330-424-3117 for more information.