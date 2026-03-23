When

Mon., March 30, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Mon., March 30, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Conny Farms 1166 12th St. Beloit, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Ohio Beef Cow-Calf Field Day: Optimizing Your Operation from Pasture to Preg-Checks will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 30.

Participants are welcome to join for all or part of the day. The event will take place at Conny Farms, 1166 12th St., Beloit, Ohio. Topics for the day include post-drought pasture management, addressing hay quality challenges, handling facility design and evaluation, hands-on dystocia/calving demonstrations and reproductive success.

The cost is $10, which includes a meal and educational materials. BQA credits are available.

To register, call or email Haley at 330-967-7249 or shoemaker.306@osu.edu.