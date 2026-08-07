When

Tue., August 11, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Reinhard Farms 2030 OH-4 Bucyrus, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio Soybean Association lists

annual hometown tour dates

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Soybean Association announced its fourth year of Hometown Tour stops.

The Hometown Tour will follow OSA to farms and agricultural businesses across the state, where farmers can gather to learn about operating on tight margins, methods to increase yields and more. Two of this year’s stops will be in partnership with Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal’s Crop Tour, where the Crop Tour teams will unveil their findings from the fields.

Meals will be provided and there is no cost to attend. However, attendees must register in advance. CCAs, CPAgs, CPSSs and CPSCs who attend are eligible to receive one CEU credit.

Tour dates start from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at Reinhard Farms, 2030 OH-4, Bucyrus, Ohio, Crawford County. The next tour will be held from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at Bluegrass Farms, 9768 Milledgeville-Jeffersonville Road, Fayette County. The final tour stop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 at Mark Stucke Farms, 11411 State Route 185, Versailles, Ohio.

For more information and registration, visit soyohio.org/hometown.