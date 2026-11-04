When

Tue., January 12, 2027 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., January 13, 2027 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Shelby County Ag Building 810-820 Fair Rd, Sidney, Ohio Sidney, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ohio State Extension holding CCA prep class

SIDNEY, Ohio — Individuals looking to become a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) should consider attending the Ohio CCA Pre-Exam Preparation Class offered by Ohio State University Extension. The session will be Jan. 12-13 at the Shelby County Ag Building, 810-820 Fair Rd, Sidney, Ohio.

This in-depth class will better prepare participants for the Tri-State CCA exam with a review of the four Performance Objective Competency Areas. These include nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management and crop management. Even if you are not considering the CCA program, this class is a great basic agronomy course that any farmer, ag retailer or anyone working with field crops will find valuable.

The cost for this two-day class is $250/person which includes the publications listed below, lunch both days and other program materials. Don’t wait to register as class size is limited to 25.

The deadline to register for this course is Dec. 31. You can register at: bit.ly/OhioCCAExamPrep2027.

Publications included with registration: Ohio Agronomy Guide; Ohio, Indiana & Illinois Weed Control Guide; The Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Forages Field Guide; 2020 Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations

The Local and International Exams are proctored online tests. You must pass both exams to obtain Certified Crop Adviser status. Tests are offered four times a year with registration opening Jan. 6 for the next exam. You can learn more about the exam dates and sign up for reminders at certifiedcropadviser.org/exams.

For more information about the CCA program, visit certifiedcropadviser.org/about-program