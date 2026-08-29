When

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

McDowell-Phillips House Museum 205 S. Prospect St. Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Medina County Historical

Society will host open house events at two museums

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society will have an open house on Sept. 13. New this year, both museums are now open on the same day.

Stop by on the second Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy the John Smart House at 206 N. Elmwood Ave and the McDowell-Phillips House Museum at 205 S. Prospect St.

Visit the History of Medicine in Medina County exhibit at the John Smart House, featuring medical tools, a historic timeline, and video interviews. Plus, in celebration of Grandparents Day, September’s museum porch pastime is all about apples. Families are invited to help prepare apples for preserving by using vintage-style peelers like some in the MCHS collections.

Admission to the John Smart House Museum is a suggested donation of $5. Admission to the McDowell-Phillips House Museum is $10 for adults and $9 for seniors. Admission for youth age 7 to 17 is $7, and under 7 is free.

Tours at the McDowell-Phillips House begin every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m. Blake Avenue is now available with some new on street parallel parking spaces.

Private tours are available. Contact 330-722-1341 or mchs@zoominternet.net for details.