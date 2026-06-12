When

Wed., June 17, 2026 TBD

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Brownlee Woods Library 4010 Sheridan Rd Youngstown, Ohio

Phone

(330) 533-5538

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — Learn about trees and snakes with Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County.

On June 17, guests can attend “Morning with the Masters: Oak Tree Hotel” at 11 a.m. at Brownlee Woods Library, 4010 Sheridan Rd, Youngstown. Learn how this simple tree supports hundreds of local wildlife and have fun matching the “guests” who frequent the oak to their “5-star accommodations.” This is a presentation for all ages. great for all ages. The program is free to attend, and no registration is required. For more information, call 330-533-5538

Also on June 17, the Naturalist Series continues with a program about Ohio snakes at 6:30 p.m., 490 South Broad Street, Canfield. The cost is $5 per class. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/snakesinohio.