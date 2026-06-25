When

Fri., July 17, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Harrison Township Complex 6750 Outville Rd. Pataskala, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Outville Power Show set for July 17-18

OUTVILLE, Ohio — Buckeye Antique Power Chapter will host its 19th annual Outville Power Show on July 17-18 at Harrison Township Complex, 6750 Outville Road.

The event will feature working and static antique construction and farm equipment on display, a car and truck show on July 18, food vendors and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own antique farm, construction, hit and miss engine, truck, car, semi and railroad items to the show.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to dark on July 17 and from 9 a.m. to dark on July 18. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/outvillepowershow.