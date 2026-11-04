When

Wed., November 18, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Thu., November 19, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Extension Butler County 101 Motor Pool Way Butler, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Penn State Extension to offer pesticide applicator short courses

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Prepare for Pennsylvania’s private pesticide applicator licensing exam in this fast-paced, two-day course hosted by Penn State Extension.

Participants will review essential material from the Private Pesticide Core and Supplemental Manual through structured presentations, small-group activities and classroom discussions. Each chapter will be summarized, highlighting key concepts in pesticide safety, handling and application, providing participants with a solid foundation for safe and effective pesticide use. Designed specifically for individuals studying to become private applicators, this course equips learners with the knowledge and confidence to succeed on the exam. The cost of the course is $60

The short course is being held on the following dates and times in these counties:

Nov. 18-19, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Butler County

Dec 3-4, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Armstrong County, Bradford County, Centre County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Mercer County, Perry County, Schuylkill County, Washington County and York County

To find more information about each class and location or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/private-pesticide-applicator-short-course-workshop

Study materials. All participants must bring their own private pesticide applicator CORE study manual and training materials to class. If you plan to use previously purchased study packets, note that some materials may have been updated. Ensure your study materials include the latest manuals. You can purchase the packet online here: extension.psu.edu/pesticide-applicator-certification-study-materials-private-applicator-packet. You can also order by calling the Penn State Publications Distribution Center at 1-877-345-0691.

Scheduling the exam. The private pesticide applicator licensing exam will not be offered as part of this course. To find a convenient location and time to take your exam and make your reservation, go to the Pesticide Exam Search: paplants.pa.gov/PesticideApplicator/ExamSearch.aspx