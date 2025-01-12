When

Tue., January 28, 2025 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., January 28, 2025 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Mill Creek MetroParks Farm

7574 Columbiana Canfield Rd

Canfield, Ohio

Phone

Website

Join Canopy Solar for an informative session on the practical and sustainable applications of solar energy.
Learn about the benefits, savings, and how these solutions are implemented locally on the ground or roof of your home, business or barn.
Email your RSVP to info@canopysolar.us to guarantee your spot.

