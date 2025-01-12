Power Smarter with Solar: Cutting Costs and Boosting Sustainability for Residential, Small Businesses and Farms
Tue., January 28, 2025 at 6:00pm
Tue., January 28, 2025 at 12:00am
Mill Creek MetroParks Farm
7574 Columbiana Canfield Rd
Canfield, Ohio
Join Canopy Solar for an informative session on the practical and sustainable applications of solar energy.
Learn about the benefits, savings, and how these solutions are implemented locally on the ground or roof of your home, business or barn.
Email your RSVP to info@canopysolar.us to guarantee your spot.
Photos