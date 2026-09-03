When

Wed., September 09, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

McKinley National Memorial 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit on display in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be displayed on the grounds of the McKinley National Memorial from Sept. 9-13 to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform.

There is no charge to visit the grounds of the McKinley National Memorial. It will be on view during the Canton Fire Department’s annual Memorial Climb on the Memorial steps for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The memorial includes 35 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of 5,473 of our nation’s military Fallen from Sept. 11, 2001 to Aug. 30 2021.

This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in late 2017, and has traveled to over 150 cities in 35 states since that time. This is the final year for the memorial to tour America, as it will be retired on Dec. 31, 2026, to rest permanently at a place yet to be determined.

This national memorial also includes Tribute Towers that recognize our servicemen and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on overseas bases. Those who return from war with the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress and succumb to suicide are also included to recognize the tragedy of PTS.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “This memorial was created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton. Visit the website at www.McKinleyMuseum.org.

The tour schedule and additional information are available at: www.RememberingOurFallen.org.