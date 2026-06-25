When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Peoples Natural Gas Park 90 Johns St Johnstown, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Rock event benefits backpack project

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — “Rock 4 Child Hunger: An Evening with Dogs In a Pile” will be July 11 at 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St. in Johnstown.

Rock 4 Child Hunger is a benefit for the Cambria County Backpack Project, which provides weekend meals for food-insecure children. Dogs in a Pile will play a two-set show, with special guest Kyle Greene Band.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. The Kyle Greene Band will perform from 6-7 p.m., and there will be an apple drop raffle at 7:30 p.m. Dogs in a Pile will begin their two-set show at 8 p.m.

The event will also feature a Silent Auction, Apple Drop Contest, Apple Bar, Kids Zone, Premier Food Trucks and Local Vendor Booths — all bringing families and neighbors together for one purpose: ensuring local children have reliable weekend meals.

The Cambria County Backpack Project currently feeds over 800 children every week, a 63% increase from last year. Families are struggling with higher food prices, SNAP changes and unexpected hardships. It costs $300 to feed one child for an entire school year, and 100% of concert proceeds go directly toward food, packing, and distribution to meet this growing demand.

To get tickets, visit floodcitymusic.flicket.io/events/6cdb27f0-bb89-4485-9f25-1a6f42952ce8

Visit www.heritagejohnstown.org/events/rock-4-child-hunger-an-evening-with-dogs-in-a-pile/ for more information.