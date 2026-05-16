When

Sat., June 06, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Sandy Springs Dunes Preserve U.S. Route 52 Stout , Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — The Arc of Appalachia will host the Sandy Springs Dunes Guided Hike on June 6 at 1 p.m. at Sandy Springs Dunes Preserve, U.S. Route 52, Stout, Ohio. Attendees will take a hike through a population of Eastern Prickly Pear Cactus during their peak seasonal bloom, observing pollinators and flowers that last just a single day. The Sandy Spring Dunes Preserve protects an ancient point bar deposit in the Ohio River Valley, where past weather shifts created wind-blown sand dunes and a rare, drought-tolerant ecosystem. The preserve is home to diversity found almost nowhere else in the region. The cost is $10 per person. The preserve, owned and managed by the Arc of Appalachia, is located just west of the Sandy Springs Cemetery along US Route 52.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ArcofAppalachia or https://www.arcofappalachia.org/arcexplorationdays.