When

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., July 19, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd. East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Scavenger hunt. Also on July 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., a scavenger hunt will be held on Logan’s Loop Trail (weather dependent). Kids and their adults can take a fun short hike on the trail, located behind the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, and try to find all the animals on the scavenger hunt list. When the hunt is completed, families will receive a booklet about the animals they found on the trail. Adults can pick up the scavenger hunt paper, a pencil, and a clipboard at the desk. The hike is 0.6 miles long and is occasionally steep. Participants should wear sturdy shoes.