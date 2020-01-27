When

Wed., February 12, 2020 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., February 12, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Seasonal Affective Disorder is the focus for the February 12, 2020, Wellness Wednesday program to be held in the library’s Quaker Room from 6:30-7:30 pm. The guest speaker will be Dr. Carla Arlien, licensed psychologist and founder of Apex Psychological Care and Memory Center.

According to the American Psychiatric Association Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, is a seasonal type of depression or winter depression. Those persons experiencing SAD experience mood changes and depression-like symptoms. Join Dr. Arlien to gain a greater understanding of this problem and the treatments used to promote wellness.

To attend this program registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost.

