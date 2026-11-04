When

Fri., November 13, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Fri., November 13, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Mantua Center School Annex 11741 Mantua Center Road Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Second Friday Dinner set for Nov. 13

MANTUA, Ohio — The Mantua Restoration Society will host its Second Friday Dinner Nov. 13 from 4-7 p.m.

Each month’s menu is a surprise but will always will feature hot entrees, tasty salads, and desserts. The Mantua Restoration Society is not permitted to charge a set amount and cannot mention what similar food might cost in a restaurant. Donations are accepted. Meals are available as dine-in or carry-out.

The dinner is being held at the Mantua Center School Annex, 11741 Mantua Center Road, Mantua Township.