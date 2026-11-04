When

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Trinity Friends Church 33937 U.S. Route 30 Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Soil Health Field Day, Nov. 10

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Learn about how to build soil health at the Soil Health Field Day set for Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity Friends Church, 33937 U.S. Route 30 in Lisbon, Ohio.

The event is being hosted by the Carroll and Columbiana soil and water conservation districts, with the help of the Ohio No-Till Council and Ohio State University Extension.

Keynote speaker Ray Archuleta will lead a discussion on building soil health with no-till, using cover crops, rotational grazing and more. The program will also feature a chance to see conservation practices in person at two working farms in Carroll and Columbiana counties.

Registration is available online at ohionotillcouncil.com or in person at Carroll SWCD (330-627-9852) and Columbiana SWCD (330-332-8732). Registration is $20 and includes lunch, transportation to working farms and one free soil test. Those interested in the soil test should bring two cups of soil in a labeled sandwich bag.