When

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Maple Bottom Farm 1119 Cunningham Bridge Rd. Dawson, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PENN STATE EVENTS

Southwest Pa. Regional Dairy Day, July 14

DAWSON, Pa. — The Penn State Extension Dairy Team will hold the Southwest Pennsylvania Regional Dairy Day on July 14 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Maple Bottom Farm, 1119 Cunningham Bridge Road, Dawson, Pennsylvania, in Fayette County.

The program is designed as an on-farm learning experience, with participants moving through small-group sessions, engaging directly with speakers and peers. Designed for dairy farm owners, employees and other dairy industry professionals, the interactive setting will foster meaningful discussion and the exchange of ideas.

Sessions will include a dairy producer panel sharing perspectives on farm succession and transition planning, a forage management rotation addressing transitions from alfalfa to grass hay, a dairy nutrition session featuring the Penn State Extension Feeding Assessment Program and a rotation focused on transition cows and selective preventative management practices.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with industry partners during the trade show that begins at 9:45 a.m. There will be an optional farm tour at 3 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dairy-day. Registration deadline is July 7. Lunch is complimentary thanks to the generosity of sponsors. For additional questions, call Jessica Mitchell at 814-483-7159.