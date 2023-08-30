Sat., September 30, 2023 at 5:00pm
Sat., September 30, 2023 No Specific End Time
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception
8012 Bachelor Road
Waynesburg, OH
St. Mary’s – Morges is hosting their annual Hog Roast on Sept. 30th. This year’s event includes a Square Dance with professional caller Dan Kirk, as well as apple cider, a mums flower sale, and basket raffle. Meals are $12 for adults, $8 for children 4-12, and include a pulled pork sandwich, choice of sides, drink and dessert. The square dance with refreshments is free and open to all ages. An on-site child area with supervision is also provided for small square dancers. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., dance at 6 p.m. Call/text ahead for large carry-out orders 207-318-1243. All are welcome!