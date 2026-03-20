When

Thu., April 09, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., April 11, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Age of Steam Roundhouse 213 Smokey Lane SW Sugarcreek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will host a three-day celebration marking the Grand Christening of the historic Steam Locomotive No. 19 April 9 through 11 at the museum, 213 Smokey Lane Road SW in Sugarcreek. The event will feature a public christening ceremony, train rides, roundhouse tours, an America-250-Ohio “Ohio Goes to the Movies” film and an exclusive evening photo shoot of No. 19.

On opening day, No. 19 will make its way through the Village of Sugarcreek for a public celebration and christening. The public viewing will take place in downtown Sugarcreek from 5-7 p.m., where the mayor of Sugarcreek, Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum officials, Genesee and Wyoming representatives, Tuscarawas County officials and Glen Holland will share the history of No. 19.

On day two, guests will get to ride behind No. 19 on the museum grounds and take part in guided roundhouse tours. Train rides will take place every hour from 10:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Tickets are $6. Roundhouse tours will take place every hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular tour prices apply. That day, attendees will also get to watch a free movie presented by America 250-Ohio: “Ohio Goes to the Movies.”

The festivities will conclude on April 11 with more rides, tours and an after-hours photography event with No. 19. Train rides will take place every hour from 10:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Roundhouse tours will be every hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 6-10 p.m., photographers will get to shoot No. 19 in multiple scenes and locations. Pre-bought tickets are required to participate in the photo shoot. The photo shoot is rain or shine.

Visit https://ageofsteamroundhouse.org/blog/no-19-grand-christening for more information or to purchase tickets.