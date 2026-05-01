Wed., July 22, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 02, 2026 All Day Event
Summit County Fairgrounds
1050 North Ave
Tallmadge , OH
330-633-6200
Let the Goodtimes Grow
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Wed., July 22, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 02, 2026 All Day Event
Summit County Fairgrounds
1050 North Ave
Tallmadge , OH
330-633-6200
Let the Goodtimes Grow
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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