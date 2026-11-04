When

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 11:30am

Until

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 1:30am

Event Venue

West & Main 187 W. Market St. Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

TCHS hosts luncheon for speaker series

WARREN, Ohio — The public is invited to a VIP luncheon Nov. 12 with Rev. Harold Good, featured speaker of the McFarland Speakers Series. The luncheon is at West & Main, 187 W. Market St., and will include an Irish entrée, appetizer/salad, and one alcoholic beverage ticket with each $50 ticket.

A moderated talk with Rev. Harold Good will occur during the luncheon as well. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch being served at noon.

For more information about the McFarland Speaker Series, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/vip-luncheon-w-harold-good-mcfarland-speakers-series.

The McFarland Speaker Series is a partnership of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library and the Trumbull County Historical Society. Visit www.trumbullcountyhistory.com/ for more information on Trumbull County Historical Society events.