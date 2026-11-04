When

Sat., November 21, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., November 21, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Ebensburg Trailhead 442 Prave St., Ebensburg, Ebensburg, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Thank a Farmer 5K Dash to support grants for small farms

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will host the Thank a Farmer Dash on Nov. 21 at 442 Prave St., Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.

Participants will have the chance to run or walk a 5K or run a 10K. All proceeds will support the Cambria/Indiana Farmer Fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, a fund that provides small grants to business planning for sustainable farming, funding for conservation-focused projects and implementation of best management practices on small farms.

Race registration will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the race start at 9 a.m. Prizes for first, second and third place finishers (male and female) will be handed out for each race. Early registration is $25 for 5K adult, $35 for 10K run adult, $25 for ages 3-12 and free for ages under 3. Same day registration is $30 for 5K adults, $40 for 10K adult and $20 for ages 3-12.

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has awarded $9,000 in grants to farmers in Indiana and Cambria counties. To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Ebensburg/ThankAFarmerDash.