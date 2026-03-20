The Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association spring meeting
Wed., April 08, 2026 All Day Event
Thu., April 09, 2026 All Day Event
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
5260 US-30
Greensburg, PA
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA) will host its 2026 spring meeting, “The Power Beneath Your Feet,” on April 8 and 9 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, 5260 US-30, Greensburg, Pa., convening industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the future of Pennsylvania’s oil and natural gas industry.
The spring meeting will feature a full day of business sessions, regulatory and market updates and expert perspectives. Confirmed speakers include Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Gabriella Hoffman of the Independent Women’s Forum Center for Energy & Conservation, along with industry leaders and state agency representatives.
The event also offers extensive networking, including a dedicated exhibit area and evening receptions. Registration closes April 1.
For details and registration, visit tinyurl.com/bdzehhmm or contact deana@pioga.org for exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.
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