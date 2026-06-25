When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

The West Woods 9465 Kinsman Road Novelty, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Flea market will return to The West Woods July 11

NOVELTY, Ohio — Looking for another treasure or unexpected bargain? A flea market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The West Woods on July 11, presented by the Geauga County Chapter of the Ohio Horsemen’s Council, a longtime Geauga Park District partner.

This community sale transforms The West Woods picnic shelter area into an eclectic marketplace featuring antiques, collectibles, crafts, household goods, garage sale finds and other one-of-a-kind items. Historically attracting about 50 vendors, the flea market offers shoppers the chance to browse a wide variety of merchandise while supporting an important local cause, as all vendor fees benefit the Geauga OHC and its Bridle Trail Fund, administered by the Foundation for Geauga Parks on behalf of the organization. This fund helps support the development and improvement of public bridle trails throughout Geauga County, including beloved trails enjoyed throughout the Geauga Park District.

Those interested in selling their wares are encouraged to reserve space soon. Vendor spaces are available for $25 for two parking spaces or $15 for a picnic table inside the shelter.

For a vendor application or additional information, visit geaugacountyohc.com, contact Jennifer at 216-406-7639 or email westwoodsfleamarket@gmail.com.