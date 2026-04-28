When

Fri., May 15, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

at 12:00am

Event Venue

Mt. Hope Auction

8076 OH-241

Mt. Hope, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mid Ohio Benefit truck and tractor pull. For more info call Mervin Miller at (330)437-5289 or Raymond Miller at (330)275-4285.

Photos

Map