Fri., May 15, 2026 at 12:00pm
at 12:00am
Mt. Hope Auction
8076 OH-241
Mt. Hope, Ohio
Mid Ohio Benefit truck and tractor pull. For more info call Mervin Miller at (330)437-5289 or Raymond Miller at (330)275-4285.
Photos
Fri., May 15, 2026 at 12:00pm
at 12:00am
Mt. Hope Auction
8076 OH-241
Mt. Hope, Ohio
Mid Ohio Benefit truck and tractor pull. For more info call Mervin Miller at (330)437-5289 or Raymond Miller at (330)275-4285.
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Local 330-337-3419
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