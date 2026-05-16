When

Sat., June 13, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Warren-Trumbull County Public Library

444 Mahoning Ave NW

Warren, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Trumbull County Historical Society will also hold “Transcribing History” on June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Local History and Genealogy Center, located on the second floor of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library. Attendees will learn how to transcribe historical documents, preserving history. The event is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/transcribing-history-workshop to register.

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