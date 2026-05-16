Trumbull County Historical Society ‘Transcribing History’
Sat., June 13, 2026 at 10:00am
at 12:00pm
Warren-Trumbull County Public Library
444 Mahoning Ave NW
Warren, Ohio
The Trumbull County Historical Society will also hold “Transcribing History” on June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Local History and Genealogy Center, located on the second floor of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library. Attendees will learn how to transcribe historical documents, preserving history. The event is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/transcribing-history-workshop to register.
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