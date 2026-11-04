When

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 11:30am

Until

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 1:30pm

Event Venue

West & Main 187 W Market St, Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Trumbull County VIP luncheon to feature worldwide peacemaker

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society and the Warren Trumbull County Public Library will host a VIP luncheon with the Rev. Harold Good on Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at West and Main, 187 W Market St, Warren, Ohio.

Good, featured speaker of the McFarland Speaker Series, will discuss his life and decades of work advancing peace and reconciliation around the world. Born in northern Ireland, Good was ordained in the Methodist ministry and received a master of sacred theology from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served as a youth minister at First Methodist Church in Warren from 1964-1966 before returning to Ireland. In 2005, Good served as one of two independent eyewitnesses to the decommission of the Irish Republican Army weapons. He has also worked on weapons disposal with FARC in Colombia and ETA in the Basque Country. He has earned numerous honors throughout his career including appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Good also severed as a former president of the Methodist Church in Ireland and former director of the Corrymeela Centre for Peace and Reconciliation. He is the author of In Good Time, a memoir co-authored with Martin O’Brien of his life experiences including helping advance the peace process in northern Ireland and advising Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her visit to Ireland.

The luncheon will feature an Irish-inspired entree, an appetizer or salad and one alcoholic beverage ticket per guest. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $50 per person.

The McFarland Speaker Series is a partnership between the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library and the Trumbull County Historical Society. The series is possible thanks to Jim McFarland, a former Trumbull County resident who remains committed to supporting programs that enrich the community. For more information, visit wtcpl.org/classes-events/library-events/.