When

Thu., April 16, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Thu., April 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

4820 Old Route 39, NW Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks is holding an open house at the newly remodeled Brandywine Center April 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

The Brandywine Center is the new office locaiton of TuscParks as well as a community room for public use. Come see the new space, meet the staff and local photographer Noah Strickler, who donated his work to TuscParks to be displayed on the sound panels around the community room.

The Brandywine Center is located just down the road from the Conservation Drive entrance of the Norma Johnson Center. The address is 4820 Old Route 39, NW, Dover. Any questions, contact the office at 330-365-1221.