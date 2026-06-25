When

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Mon., July 13, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Lake County Historical Society 415 Riverside Drive Painesville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Big Boy locomotive to pass by Lake County Historical Society

PERRY, Ohio — The Lake County Historical Society, located at 415 Riverside Drive, Painesville Township, Ohio, presents “Big Boy Day 2 — The Return Trip” as the Union Pacific Big Boy #4014 travels West through the United States on its return trip, going home to Cheyenne, Wyoming, celebrating America 250.

The world’s largest steam engine will pass by the historical society as it crosses the Painesville trestle bridge on the Norfolk Southern tracks on its return trip home between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on July 13.

Activities at the historical society start at 8 a.m., including guided tours of the History Center after the train passes. For a small donation, breakfast items will be available. Bring your own folding lawn chair.