Union Pacific locomotive returns through Lake County
Mon., July 13, 2026 at 8:00am
Mon., July 13, 2026 at 12:00pm
Lake County Historical Society
415 Riverside Drive
Painesville, OH
Big Boy locomotive to pass by Lake County Historical Society
PERRY, Ohio — The Lake County Historical Society, located at 415 Riverside Drive, Painesville Township, Ohio, presents “Big Boy Day 2 — The Return Trip” as the Union Pacific Big Boy #4014 travels West through the United States on its return trip, going home to Cheyenne, Wyoming, celebrating America 250.
The world’s largest steam engine will pass by the historical society as it crosses the Painesville trestle bridge on the Norfolk Southern tracks on its return trip home between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on July 13.
Activities at the historical society start at 8 a.m., including guided tours of the History Center after the train passes. For a small donation, breakfast items will be available. Bring your own folding lawn chair.
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