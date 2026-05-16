When

Sun., June 07, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Bronzwood Golf Course

9645 Kinsman Pymatuning Road

Kinsman, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The fourth annual Vienna Historical Golf Outing will occur on June 7 at 9 a.m. at the Bronzwood Golf Course, 9645 Kinsman Pymatuning Road, Kinsman, Ohio. Registration for the four-person scramble will take place from 8:45-9 a.m. First, second and third place finishers will get prizes. A longest drive contest for men and women will also take place. The cost to participate is $90 per person or $360 per team. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Carol Pennington at 330-978-4489.

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