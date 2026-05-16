Sun., June 07, 2026 at 9:00am
No Specific End Time
Bronzwood Golf Course
9645 Kinsman Pymatuning Road
Kinsman, Ohio
The fourth annual Vienna Historical Golf Outing will occur on June 7 at 9 a.m. at the Bronzwood Golf Course, 9645 Kinsman Pymatuning Road, Kinsman, Ohio. Registration for the four-person scramble will take place from 8:45-9 a.m. First, second and third place finishers will get prizes. A longest drive contest for men and women will also take place. The cost to participate is $90 per person or $360 per team. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Carol Pennington at 330-978-4489.
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