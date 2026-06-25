When

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd. East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

July events at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Looking for some fun family activities this summer?

Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center for a workshop or program. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. There is something for all ages and interests. Visit the Wildlife Center from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

Wildlife count. Join volunteers Cheryl and Eileen from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 18 and help count how many kinds of wildlife can be found. Participants will learn how to make a rain garden while seeing firsthand how important this grassland area is to wildlife. This is a good time to journal your observations of butterflies as they begin their life cycle, and to see what needs to be planted for next year. Registration is required; contact edraybardon@yahoo.com. Class size limited to 25. Suitable for ages 10 and older.