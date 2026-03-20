Sun., April 12, 2026 at 11:00am
Sun., April 12, 2026 at 1:00pm
Wilmot Fire Station
204 Mill St.
Wilmot, Ohio
Wilmot Fire and Rescue’s next benefit ham dinner will take place on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 204 Mill St. in Wilmot.
Drive-through pickup will be available in front of the Wilmot Fire Department; volunteers will bring the meals out to your vehicle. Dinners are $12 each and include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a dinner roll and cookie from the Amish Door Restaurant.
Delivery within the Village of Wilmot is also available by calling 330-359-5995. Correct change is encouraged. All proceeds will support the Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer department.
For more information, call 330-359-5995.
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