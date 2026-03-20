When

Sun., April 12, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., April 12, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Wilmot Fire Station

204 Mill St.

Wilmot, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Wilmot Fire and Rescue’s next benefit ham dinner will take place on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 204 Mill St. in Wilmot.
Drive-through pickup will be available in front of the Wilmot Fire Department; volunteers will bring the meals out to your vehicle. Dinners are $12 each and include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a dinner roll and cookie from the Amish Door Restaurant.
Delivery within the Village of Wilmot is also available by calling 330-359-5995. Correct change is encouraged. All proceeds will support the Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer department.
For more information, call 330-359-5995.

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