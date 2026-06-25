When

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Longview Center 1495 W Longview Ave. Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Richland SWCD to host ‘Windy Wonders’ workshop July 14

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host a “Windy Wonders” workshop on July 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W Longview Ave., Mansfield.

Participants will create wind spinners as part of the SWCD’s Conservation Creation Arts and Crafts Workshop series. The workshop and craft supplies are free, thanks to donations raised through Richland Gives, sponsored by the Richland County Foundation.

The workshop has space for 25 people and photos will be taken. To register for the workshop, visit richlandswcd.net/event/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop-3/. For more information on future events, visit richlandswcd.net/events/.