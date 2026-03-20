Wed., April 15, 2026 at 6:00pm
Wed., April 15, 2026 at 8:00pm
Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park
5712 12th St NW
Canton, OH
If you are interested in learning a new hobby, or want to grow your skills as a woodcarver, check out the woodcarving class April 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. Whether you are a beginner or a novice, there are opportunities to learn for all. Carving volunteers will be available to help you get started. You are welcome to bring your own equipment and wood, but it is not required. Preregistration is required as there are limited supplies available. Must be 8 years or older and adults must remain with any children under 18 years of age. The cost is $5 for in-county residents and $7 for out-county residents.
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