Estate planning info to be shared at forestry meeting

DOVER, Ohio— Moriah E. Hinton, an attorney at EQUES Law Group, will be the featured speaker at the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting May 1 at 7 p.m. Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St, Dover. She will cover general estate planning considerations and accept questions from the audience.

The East Central Ohio Forestry Association is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free monthly meetings.

