12 members selected for USDA’s Inaugural Secretary’s Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack selected 12 members to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inaugural Secretary’s Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture to provide input on policy development and to help identify barriers to urban agriculture as USDA works to promote urban farming and the economic opportunities it provides in cities across the country.

Carl Wallace, Ohio, was selected as a non-profit representative. The new Secretary’s Advisory Committee is part of USDA’s efforts to support urban agriculture, creating a network for feedback. Urban agriculture plays an important role in producing fresh, healthy food in areas where grocery stores are scarce, and also provides jobs and beautifies neighborhoods.

The committee is made up of agricultural producers, and representatives from the areas of higher education or extension programs, non-profits, business and economic development, supply chains and financing.