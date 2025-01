2025 Ohio agricultural fair dates

By Other News

Week of June 1

Paulding County Fair, Paulding, June 7-14

Week of June 8

Pickaway County Fair, Circleville, June 14-21

Week of June 22

Harrison County Fair, Cadiz, June 23-28

Putnam County Fair, Ottawa, June 23-28

Hamilton County Fair, Carthage, June 26-29

Week of June 29

Marion County Fair, Marion, June 30-July 5

Clinton County Fair, Wilmington, July 5-12

Madison County Fair, London, July 5-12

Week of July 6

Adams County Fair, West Union, July 6-12

Logan County Fair, Bellefontaine, July 6-12

Montgomery County Fair, Dayton, July 6-12

Lawrence County Fair, Proctorville, July 7-12

Lucas County Fair, Maumee, July 7-13

Trumbull County Fair, Cortland, July 8-13

Jackson County Fair, Wellston, July 11-19

Week of July 13

Ottawa County Fair, Oak Harbor, July 13-20

Crawford County Fair, Bucyrus, July 14-19

Perry County Fair, New Lexington, July 14-19

Fayette County Fair, Washington Court House, July 14-19

Warren County Fair, Lebanon, July 14-19

Franklin County Fair, Hilliard, July 14-20

Carroll Couty Fair, Carrollton, July 15-20

Clark County Fair, Springfield, July 18-25

Knox County Fair, Mt. Vernon, July 19-26

Week of July 20

Butler County Fair, Hamilton, July 20-26

Clermont County Fair, Owensville, July 20-26

Shelby County Fair, Sidney, July 20-26

Union County Fair, Marysville, July 20-26

Seneca County Fair, Tiffin, July 20-27

Vinton County Fair, McArthur, July 21-26

Lake County Fair, Painesville, July 22-27

Summit County Fair, Tallmadge, July 22-27

Ohio State Fair, Columbus, July 23-Aug. 3

Pike County Fair, Piketon, July 25-Aug. 2

Preble County Fair, Eaton, July 26-Aug. 2

Week of July 27

Auglaize County Fair, Wapakoneta, July 27-Aug. 2

Greene County Fair, Xenia, July 27-Aug. 2

Wood County Fair, Bowling Green, July 27-Aug. 3

Gallia County Fair, Gallipolis, July 28-Aug. 2

Columbiana County Fair, Lisbon, July 28-Aug. 3

Medina County Fair, Medina, July 28-Aug. 3

Champaign County Fair, Urbana, Aug. 1-8

Athens County Fair, Athens, Aug. 1-9

Ross County, Chillicothe, Aug. 2-9

Week of Aug. 3

Hartford Independent Fair, Licking Co., Aug. 3-9

Richland County Fair, Mansfield, Aug. 3-9

Scioto County Fair, Lucasville, Aug. 4-8

Holmes County Fair, Millersburg, Aug. 4-9

Erie County Fair, Sandusky, Aug. 4-10

Attica Independent Fair, Seneca Co., Aug. 5-9

Ashtabula County Fair, Jefferson, Aug. 5-10

Cuyahoga County Fair, Berea, Aug. 5-10

Mercer County Fair, Celina, Aug. 7-13

Henry County Fair, Napolean, Aug. 7-14

Miami County Fair, Troy, Aug. 8-14

Week of Aug. 10

Muskingum County Fair, Zanesville, Aug. 10-16

Huron County Fair, Norwalk, Aug. 11-16

Meigs County Fair, Pomeroy, Aug. 11-16

Jefferson County Fair, Smithfield, Aug. 11-17

Allen County Fair, Lima, Aug. 15-23

Darke County Fair, Greenville, Aug. 15-23

Defiance County Fair, Hicksville, Aug. 16-23

Week of Aug. 17

Lorain County Fair, Wellington, Aug. 17-24

Monroe County Fair, Woodsfield, Aug. 18-23

Sandusky County Fair, Fremont, Aug. 18-24

Portage County Fair, Randolph, Aug. 19-24

Week of Aug. 24

Noble County Fair, Caldwell, Aug. 25-30

Morrow County Fair, Mt. Gilead, Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Hancock County Fair, Findlay, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Richwood Independent Fair, Union Co., Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Stark County Fair, Canton. Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Van Wert County Fair, Van Wert, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Mahoning County Fair, Canfield, Aug. 27-Sept. 1

Geauga County Fair, Burton, Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Fulton County Fair, Wauseon, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Washington County Fair, Marietta, Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Week Aug. 31

Highland County Fair, Hillsboro, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Belmont County Fair, St. Clairsville, Sept. 1-7

Morgan County Fair, McConnelsville, Sept. 2-6

Hardin County Fair, Kenton, Sept. 2-7

Wayne County Fair, Wooster, Sept. 6-11

Williams County Fair, Montpelier, Sept. 6-13

Week of Sept. 7

Hocking County Fair, Logan, Sept. 8-13

Wyandot County Fair, Upper Sandusky, Sept. 8-13

Guernsey County Fair, Old Washington, Sept. 8-14

Bellville Independent Fair, Richland Co., Sept. 10-13

Delaware County Fair, Delaware, Sept. 13-20

Week of Sept. 14

Ashland County Fair, Ashland, Sept. 14-20

Tuscarawas County Fair, Dover, Sept. 15-21

Albany Independent Fair, Athens Co., Sept. 17-21

Week of Sept. 21

Brown County Fair, Georgetown, Sept. 22-27

Barlow Independent Fair, Washington Co., Sept. 24-28

Coshocton County Fair, Coshocton, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Week of Sept. 28

Loudonville Independent Fair, Ashland Co., Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Week of Oct. 5

Fairfield County Fair, Lancaster, Oct. 5-11