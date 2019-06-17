Colton Scott and Matt Pfeiffer — June 14, 2019

By -
0
27
Colton Scott and Matt Pfeiffer
Colton Scott (left) and Matt Pfeiffer (right) caught a 13-pound catfish in Port Washington, Ohio on June 14, 2019.

Colton Scott (left) and Matt Pfeiffer (right) caught a 13-pound catfish in Port Washington, Ohio on June 14, 2019.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.