Round-up of FFA news from the week of Feb. 5, 2026

HOWARD, Ohio — Recently, four members of the East Knox FFA competed in the State FFA Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event held at the Ohio Department of Agriculture; the team, consisting of Ava Page, Ariel Atkinson, Jasmine Smith and Mackenzie Wilson, placed 17th out of a field of teams from across Ohio. In the contest, participants took an online exam consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions dealing with biotechnology, which allowed them to qualify for the state finals. In the finals, they completed individual activities that consisted of identifying 25 specimens of equipment and supplies presented as intact specimens, models or high quality photographs and performed lab skills. Teams also had to complete a team activity in which they were given a scenario and 60 minutes to research and draw conclusions for a 5-minute team presentation followed by questions from the judges. This year’s subject for the team activity was a research project on soybean diseases.

The purpose of the agricultural biotechnology career development event is to encourage FFA members to explore the diversity of the Biotechnology Industry, in terms of basic knowledge, skills and applications of biotechnology to the workplace. The areas of agricultural biotechnology have important implications for the animal, plant, food and biotechnology industries.

• • •

LINEVILLE, Pa. — The Conneaut Area FFA chapter made its way to Harrisburg for the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show in early January. During their visit, seven students received State Keystone degrees: Amanda Shearer, Abigail Beightol, Trevor Raney, Mitchell Lasko, Haylee Morini, Harper Nelson and Tiffany Lowe. In order to achieve the degree, all the recipients had to have 300 hours in their SAE project and 25 hours of community service. Twelve new FFA members are also just starting their FFA journey and were able to receive their own FFA jacket. Vice President of the chapter Mitchell Lasko received the Western Region Star Farmer award with his beef cattle and poultry projects. Mitchell’s parents, Dan and Jody Lasko, received their Honorary Keystone Degree for having three children receive Keystone degrees over the past few years. Wesley Evans won third place in an Auctioneering competition where he competed in person at Farm Show against other FFA members. The Conneaut Area FFA chapter also had two square dancing teams competing this year and both won blue ribbons

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter rang bells for the Salvation Army Dec. 22. The donations from the fundraiser go to those in need around the community and the world. Members who signed up for a time slot of one hour at the Wooster Walmart included Jaycee Reed, Laci Butler, Coralyn Hall, Harper Keener, Madilyn Smith, Emily Smith, Gabi Riedel, Camryn Boak, Avery Blount, Trevor Howman, Makenna Connelly, Alivia Welch, Madison Miller, Ariana Petry, Laurie Barr, Marissa Smith, Claire Buchholz, Audrey Wilcox, Kate Johnson, Kaylee Cherry, Jacelyn Cherry, Jake Howman, Chet McNeil, Jocelyn Knapp, Kaidis Porter, Wyatt Goon, Eva Patterson, Chase Wharton, Maddix May, Brooke Hershey, Brooke Bittle, Cayden Lyons, Skylir Miller, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Kenzie Cutter, Clara Saal, Haley McLaughlin, Madi Frazier, Nichole Troyan, Mckenna Ramsier and Emma Fricke. The Northwestern FFA chapter raised a total of $1,023.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Twenty-four members of the Fayetteville FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA Mission/Impact Leadership Conference Jan. 17-18 at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio. Members attended sessions where they got the opportunity to connect with others and learn more about direction, voice, strategy and initiative. They all enjoyed six different sessions and a dance.

On Jan. 22, the Fayetteville FFA Officer Books went through district evaluations, and all received perfect, gold ratings. Congratulations to Gracie Grant, secretary; Maya Murphy, treasurer and Josie Pfeiffer.