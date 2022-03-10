Hearing set for Van Wert Co. solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local hearing regarding Wild Grains Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 150 megawatt solar powered electric generation facility in Hoaglin Township, in Van Wert County.

The hearing is scheduled for May 3, 6 p.m., in the EMR Room at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 South Washington Street, in Van Wert, Ohio.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register.

If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The Wild Grains Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying a footprint of approximately 764 acres across approximately 2,312 acres of private land. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation and a generation interconnect line.

More information about the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-0823-EL-BGN.